SAUGERTIES- James Wellington Delmege, Jr., 92, of Niantic, Conn., formally of Saugerties, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 6 2020. He was born on Oct 1, 1927 in Hartford, Vt. After graduating from high school in Hanover, N.H., he enlisted in the Army Air Corps,serving in World War II. After his honorable discharge he worked on early computers at MIT Lincoln Labs in Cambridge, Mass. After moving to Saugerties in 1957,he worked at IBM Kingston for 34 years. He was a Charter member of the Hudson Valley Flying Club. He was a member of the Saugerties Power Boat Association, serving as commodore one year. He was predeceased by his sister, Winifred (Joe) Saia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy H. Delmege; daughter, Debra Lyn Dickson; son, James (Sue) William Delmege; sister, Martha Morley; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. His Funeral Arrangements are under the supervision of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-wellington-delmege-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 2, 2020