1957 - 2019
KINGSTON- James X. Ollive, 62, passed away at home on Oct. 7, 2019. Born in Kingston, N.Y., on Jan. 16, 1957; he is the son of John F. Ollive and the late Evelyn (Maloney) Ollive. James was a graduate of Kingston High School and the State University of New York at Delhi. He worked as a mechanic locally for many years; most recently for Augustine Nursery, in Kingston, N.Y. James is survived by his father. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ollive, Janet Ollive and her husband Pete Mancuso, and his brothers, Rob, Tom, Mark and his wife Cherrylyn, and John and his wife Martha. Several nieces and nephews also survive. James was predeceased by his mother Evelyn in 2015. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com In accordance with the wishes of his family there will be no services. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-x-ollive
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019
