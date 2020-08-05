1/1
Jamie Suzanne Goodrich
1980 - 2020
KINGSTON- On Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, Jamie Suzanne Goodrich, loving daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at age 40. Jamie was born on April 12, 1980 in Kingston, N.Y., to Clark and Joy Goodrich. She was an Onteora High School graduate, class of 1998, where she was a pitcher for the 1997 MHAL Varsity Softball Championship Team, and played on the 1998 MHAL Varsity Basketball Championship Team. As a gifted athlete, she also played on several travel softball teams, and volleyball at SUNY Brockport. Recently, Jamie enjoyed sailing on the Hudson River. Jamie loved animals, especially her black lab, Shady, who passed away in 2019. Shady was the love of her life, and they would often take walks and hikes together. She absolutely adored her family and always made sure they knew it. Jamie took every opportunity to travel the country to see her family, especially to see her niece and nephew. She was never without a gift, always seeing the joy she could pass to others through a bargain she found at a store. Her family would describe her as loyal, and a beacon of sunshine and laughter. She is survived by her parents, Clark and Joy Goodrich of Woodstock; her brother, Chad Goodrich, and his wife, Kristen, of Brentwood, N.H.; her sister, Jessie Goodrich of Kingston; her nephew, Jake Goodrich; her niece, Katie Goodrich; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was especially close with her aunt Arlene, her Aunt Donna, and 98-year-old great-aunt, Mae. Jamie has rejoined her predeceased family members; her maternal grandparents, Stanley and Gloria; her paternal grandparents, Chester and Rita; her uncle David; her boyfriend, George; and her dog, Shady. You may attend the service with the family virtually via Zoom on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81122989758?pwd=ZXNUR09xZzRKMmVQZ0IwM1cvYjRmUT09 Meeting ID: 811 2298 9758 Passcode: 012498 Friends that wish to pay respects to Jamie in-person can reserve a time to attend on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, between 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Please reserve your time via https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6263-jamie-goodrich-visitation For those who wish, contributions in Jamie’s memory, there are two choices: In Jamie’s Memory ? Camp Belly Rub, 853 Flatbush Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 (funds will be distributed to local animal needs) or Local Mental Health Rockland Psychiatric Center, Attn: Tara Barbato - Business office, 140 Old Orangeburg Rd., Orangeburg, N.Y., 10962, (please make checks to: Rockland Psychiatric Center and in the notes section: Patient donation account for Jamie). A tribute for Jamie can be found at www.KeyserFuneralServices.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jamie-suzanne-goodrich

Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
AUG
8
Service
02:00 - 03:30 PM
via Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
