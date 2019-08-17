|
Jane Frances Dunn Rioux BOILING SPRINGS, S.C.- Jane Frances Dunn Rioux, 87, wife of the late Richard E. Rioux, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Born Aug. 17, 1931 in Boston, Mass., Jane was a daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary Welsh Dunn. She was an active member of Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in South Carolina and a former member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kingston. Jane spent countless hours volunteering, for her church and many other causes and was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis. Jane is survived by her son, James Rioux (Christine) of Kingston, N.Y.; her daughters, Martha Rioux of Chesnee, S.C. and Karen Dupont (Ron) of Garner, N.C.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Bradford of Sudbury, Mass. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, John and Mark Rioux; a daughter, Mary Crespino; and a sister, Shirley Horrigan. Local funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday August 20th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Ave, Suite 400, Monrovia, Calif. 91016 or to Make-A- Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Ave, Suite 400, Phoenix, Ariz. 85016.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 18, 2019