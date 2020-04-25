Home

KINGSTON- Jane Marie Sickler Finch, 78, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. A lifelong resident of Kingston; Jane was born on Oct. 15, 1941; the daughter of the late Donald and Anna (Appa) Sickler. She worked at Ketterer's Bakery while attending Kingston High School, graduating in 1959. Continuing her education, she attended Moran-Spencers School of Business, graduating in 1960. She worked for Dr. William Cranston, Jr., from 1960 to 1968. After leaving employment from Dr. Cranston, she was a bookkeeper for William Finch Trucking from 1965 to 1985. During her lifetime, she taught ceramics for over 25 years until her retirement. Surviving is her husband of over 54 years, William Finch; her two daughters, Donna M. Hansen and her husband James of Bella Vista, Calif., and Lori A. Walter and her husband William of Rifton; her sister, Shirley Naccarato and her husband James of Bullhead City, Ariz.; and her five grandchildren, Ethan Hansen, Amy Hansen, Louis Walter, William Walter, and Richard Walter. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Jane's brother, Donald Sickler, Jr.; her godson, James Naccarato, Jr.; and nephew, Darren Naccarato, all died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-marie-sickler-finch
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020
