Jane S. Marchant

Jane S. Marchant Obituary
HURLEY- Jane S. Marchant, 84, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home in Hurley with her family by her side.She was born on Sept. 2, 1935 in Kingston, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clair and Louise (Ryder) Sheaffer. She was a graduate of Kingston High School and later the Penn Hall all-girls School in 1953. Along with her father, she founded Fireside Warmth on Route 28 in Kingston where she worked for many years until her retirement. She loved reading and listening to music, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her three sons and their families. She is survived by two of her sons, Mike (Christine) Marchant of Hurley, Jeff Marchant of Cross Point, N.Y.; her "baby", a Himalayan Cat named Sassy; her eight grandchildren, Shane, Christopher, Amanda, Derick, Kaylea, Mathew, Nicole, and Shawn Marchant; her nine great-grandchildren, Victoria, Brooklyn, Taylor, Jayden, Parker, Juliana, Ari, Raelynn, and Alia; her daughter-in-law, Kelly Marchant of BC, Canada; her former husband, Robert Marchant of Ontario, Canada; her beloved Fireside Warmth Family, as well as many other dear friends.In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Leroy F. Webber and her oldest child, Mark Marchant.Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery, Hurley, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, 845-331-5377 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. A tribute for Jane can be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jane-s-marchant
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 13, 2019
