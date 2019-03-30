Home

Janet Dorothy O’Boye PALENVILLE- Janet Dorothy O’Boye, 54, of Justy Dr. died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her residence. Born Sept. 9, 1964 in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Dorothy O’Boye. For many years she worked in the family business at O’Boye’s Irish House in Palenville. She loved family gatherings and to cook. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; two daughters: Brandy and Shannon (Michael) Calo; a sister, Geraldine (Dan) Brady; a brother, James (Kathleen) O’Boye. Three grandchildren: Patricia Joyce, Greyson Michael, Gracelynn Marie, and baby boy Calo, several nieces, and nephews, also survive. Friends may call Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Janet’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 31, 2019
