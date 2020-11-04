COTTEKILL- Janet Grace Kozma, 80, of Cottekill, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 14, 1940 in Rockaway, N.J.; daughter of the late Everett and Madeline (Shuman) Graner. She lived in Rockaway until moving to Cottekill in 1978. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Ulster Savings Bank for 21 years. She was a member of Good Shephard Lutheran Evangelical Church in Hurley, N.Y. Janet is survived by her husband of 58 years, Sándor Kozma; her children, Sandra Kay Emrich and her husband David of Cottekill, Sándor Everett Kozma, Sr., and his wife Laura of Carmel, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Katherine Farkas and her husband Thomas, Charles Emrich and his fiancée Danielle Maines, Jessica Kozma, Sándor Kozma, Jr., and Ashley Kozma; her sister-in-law, Janet Graner, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings, Karen Profit, and Clarence, Gilbert, and Everett Graner. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial following in Hurley Cemetery, Hurley, N.Y. If you would like to attend either or both, the calling hours and/or service, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/7174-janet-kozma-visiting-hours-service
A tribute for Janet can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com
, where you may leavememories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/janet-grace-kozma