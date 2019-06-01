|
Janet Louise Wieber Mathers BROOMFIELD, COLO.- Janet Louise Wieber Mathers passed away May 18, 2019, in Broomfield, Colo. Janet was born June 25, 1926, in Kingston, N.Y., to Erma Markle and Henry J. Wieber. After graduating from Kingston High School in 1943, she studied at Skidmore and worked for the NY Telephone Company. Having married Lloyd Douglas Mathers, also of Kingston, in 1952, she moved to Cloquet, Minn. There, she was active in PEO, Friday Club, Candy Stripers, the Hospital Auxiliary, and the Presbyterian Church. For a time, in the 1980s, she moved back to Kingston, but then moved to Arizona and later Colorado. Bridge, both duplicate and contract, was a particular passion, as were travel and Broadway theatre. Janet was predeceased by her son, Paul in 2003, and by her daughter, Nancy in 2018. Her oldest son, David J. Mathers lives and teaches in Chicago. Funeral arrangements were handled by Heritage Funeral Services in Colorado. Burial will be at Montrepose Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sloan-Kettering.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 2, 2019