Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Gay Hathaway Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Gay Hathaway Hart Obituary
Janice Gay Hathaway Hart DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.-Janice Gay Hathaway Hart, 84, passed away on May 30th, 2019. A retired Attorney and Senior Program Analyst for the Navy, she is survived by her partner of 40 years, Charles W. Teelon, of Daytona Beach, Fla. Ms. Hart was the mother of six children, Susan G. Adair-Thrift (Cliff), Hoyt E. Hart II (Kristin), Heather A. Maxwell (Don), Jennifer L. Roberts (Chris), Robert G. Hart (Carolyn) and Melissa M. Hart-Snook (Jeff), grandmother to 12, great-grandmother to six.They were her proudest achievement. Born in Muscatine, Iowa on June 27, 1934, she was the third of six children of Seward and Georgia Hathaway and is survived by her sister Susan McConaughy (Ron) and brother Robert Hathaway. She is also survived by her former spouse, Hoyt Hart (Judith). A private reception will be held at the Oceans Racquet Club in Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday, June 29th.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.