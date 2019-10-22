|
|
SAUGERTIES- Janice M. Dengler, 89, of Collins Ln. died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home.She was born on March 1, 1930 in Catskill. Janice was raised in a loving family by Clarence and Cornelia Beers Thorn surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She attended grade school in a Cementon, N.Y., and graduated from Catskill high school. She worked for and retired from IBM in Kingston where she was a secretary.Joseph T. Dengler and Janice married on April 15, 1951. They both loved to garden, hunt, snowmobile, and travel. Large family gatherings where frequent occurrences. Joe passed away in January 2018, after 67 years of marriage.A member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran church in West Camp she taught Sunday School there for 50 years. One of her favorite things was when someone would come up to her and say you taught me in a Sunday school. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Saugerties Elks Lodge #2574, the IBM Quarter Century Club, Motor Home Association and the Saugerties Auxiliary Post #5034. She is survived by five cousins, Jessie, Philip, Sam and Ian Emerick, and Barbara Maloney as well as many from Beers and Thorn families; sister-in-law, Mary-Lou Dengler; and nephew, Thomas J. Dengler and his wife Sandy. Many thanks to all family and friends for their loving and kind acts.Her Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Burial will follow in the St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Condolences may be shared on her Tribute Page at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/janice-m-dengler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 23, 2019