HURLEY- Jared Wonderly, 35, of Hurley died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home. Born Feb. 18, 1985 in Kingston; he was the son of Drew and Su (Greer) Wonderly. Jared graduated from Kingston High School class of 2003 and attended Hudson Valley Community College. He was employed at his family business, WCD Window Coverings, Inc. He was known to be quite the character, the best hugger with an infectious laugh, and he was very loving. His greatest joy was spending time with his children, niece and nephew, and family, especially vacations on the beach and pool days. Jared was athletic and played Little League, Babe Ruth League, American Legion, Kingston High School Freshman, and Junior and Senior Varsity Baseball. He also played Junior Varsity Football. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Hudson and Cora Wonderly and their mother, Rose (Wenzel) Wonderly; his sister, Niki Provenzano and her husband Nick of Kingston; his grandfather, Philip Greer, Sr.; and his niece and nephew, Gianna and Jace Provenzano. Many cousins, aunts, and uncles also survive. He will be dearly missed by many friends. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Due to Department of Health and New York State mandates to funeral homes, the services for Jared will be held privately. However, the family will be announcing a memorial service for Jared in the coming months. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to Samadhi, 122 Clinton Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jared-wonderly
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2020