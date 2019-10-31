Home

SAUGERTIES- Jason Cintron, 44, of Dock Street died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness.Born June 17, 1975 in Kingston; he is the son, of James Cintron and Sybil Schneck Cintron. A graduate of Kingston High School, Jason was employed in construction. An avid skier, he spent many winter days at Hunter Mountain Ski Center and Windham Mountain effortlessly gliding downhill.Besides his parents of Saugerties, survivors include a sister, Dawn Cintron of New Mexico, and two brothers, Dan Cintron of Japan and Scott Cintron of Kingston. Six nephews and a niece also survive. Friends may call Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the Diaz Memorial Ambulance Service. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Junie’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jason-cintron
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 3, 2019
