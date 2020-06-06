Jason Dunne
1974 - 2020
PORT EWEN-Jason Dunne, 46, of Port Ewen, N.Y. was called home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born Jan. 13, 1974, he is the son of Elizabeth (Wenzel) and Lawrence Dunne. He is survived by his parents, three sisters Rebecca Dunne, Jennifer Dunne and Kristin (David) Jackson, three nieces (Skylar Felipe, Isabelle Jackson and Violet Moore) and four nephews (Zachary Moore, Dillon, Jacob and Evan Jackson). Jay’s childhood was spent playing basketball with friends, practicing his WWF moves on his sisters and making culinary masterpieces, such as his Spaghetti O Delight. He had a zest for life like no other. Following his graduation from John A. Coleman Catholic High School, Jay moved to Virginia Beach on a whim; where he resided for many years. More recently, in true Jay style, he found a home with North American Midway Entertainment, traveling the east coast. Whether planning his next adventure or defending his beloved Jets, Jay always had a grin on his face. He was a son, a brother and a friend. Fly High Jay Bird! Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jason-dunne

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
