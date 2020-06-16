To Jay's family, we will truly miss Jay, he spent a lot of time at our house in Port Ewen. He was always so nice to me. I truly know how much pain and suffering your are going through right now. I can't believe he and Ryan a both gone in such a short time. Jay will be missed.
Peggy Healy
PORT EWEN-Jason Dunne, 46, of Port Ewen, N.Y. was called home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born Jan. 13, 1974, he is the son of Elizabeth (Wenzel) and Lawrence Dunne. He is survived by his parents, three sisters Rebecca Dunne, Jennifer Dunne and Kristin (David) Jackson, three nieces (Skylar Felipe, Isabelle Jackson and Violet Moore) and four nephews (Zachary Moore, Dillon, Jacob and Evan Jackson). Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. then proceed to Saint Mary's Cemetery for a inurnment service. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jason-dunne-1
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.