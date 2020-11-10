1/1
KINGSTON- Jean A. Schaller, 91, of Kingston, passed peacefully on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Born in Hoboken, N.J.; she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Florence Allerton Barden. She was the wife of the late P. Charles Schaller, who passed in 2012. Jean was a member of the Garden State Matchcover Club, AARP. She enjoyed crafts, and crocheting. Jean is survived by her beloved brother, Robert I. Barden of Boiceville; step children, Laurie J. Ward and her husband, Joseph, David Schaller and his wife, Sandra; step grandchildren, Dana Allen, Rachel Allen, Jason Schaller, David Schaller, Jr.; five great-step grandchildren, Zoe and Adele Allen, Jayson Schaller, Jr., and Axel Schaller, Alyssa Lovey; three nephews, James, Glenn and Van Rooth; and a niece, Donna Lynn Barden. She is also survived by her companion cat, Burma. In addition to her parents and her husband, Jean was predeceased by a brother, Donald Barden, and a sister, Sheila Rooth. Jean will be reposing at the Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Charles Stickley, officiating. Interment will follow in Town of Catskill Cemetery. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Weidy Drive, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Jean with the arrangements.? http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-a-schaller

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
