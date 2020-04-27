Home

TOWN OF ULSTER- Jean B. Vertetis, of Maple Lane Town of Ulster died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Jean was born in Kingston the daughter of the late Charles and Anne (Waters) Rowe. After graduation from Kingston High School, she worked New York Telephone Company as a service assistant in Kingston and Catskill until her retirement. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and did volunteer work for them by painting of maps of the United States at two elementary schools in Kingston and Christmas decorating at Golden Hill. Jean enjoyed bowling with the Ulster Senior League for many years. She enjoyed reading, area bus trips to several locations and travel with her family to several New England States. She is survived by her son, Mark Vertetis, and his wife Sylvia; grandson, Allan Smith; two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Smith and Autumn Smith; and her sister, Frances Olson. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husband, William R. Vertetis; a daughter, Laurie Smith; and her siblings, William T. Rowe, Warren Rowe, Dorothy Rowe, Ethel Rowe, Ruth Nielsen, Marian Koskie, Eleanor Kelder, Majorie Peters, and Rita Zaharchuk. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com In honoring Jean's wishes calling hours and services will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-b-vertetis
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 28, 2020
