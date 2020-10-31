NEW PALTZ-Jean C. Van Keuren, 77, of New Paltz, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Golden Hill Health Care Center in Kingston, N.Y. Born Dec. 11, 1942 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William F. and Marie Jean (Smith) Dichtelmiller. On May 29, 1965 in Rosendale, N.Y. Jean married Robert E. Van Keuren. They had over 50 happy years together before he passed on May 24, 2016. She was employed by N.Y.S. Thruway Authority, Kingston, N.Y. as a Toll Collector until her retirement in 1999. Jean was a former active member of the Saugerties Fur and Fish Game Club. She was an avid reader, loved wood carving and was an enthusiastic NASCAR fan. Survivors include her devoted son, Darren Van Keuren and his wife, Robin of Tillson, N.Y.; her sister-in-law, Kathy Van Keuren of Pompano Beach, Fla.; her nephew, Dan Van Keuren and his wife, Dawn of Glendale, Ariz.; her niece, Cindy Whiting and her husband, Peter of Pompano Beach, Fla; and her best friend, Mary Mastin of Mankato, Minn. Friends may call on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y. 12561, for a memorial service in Jean’s honor. At 7:00 p.m. a service will be held, officiated by Pastor Tobias Anderson. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s name be made to your local ASPCA or to the American Cancer Society
. Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Jean’s family with the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-c-van-keuren