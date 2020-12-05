1/1
Jean Frances Pietromonaco
LAKE KATRINE- It is with our deepest sorrow to announce the passing of our mother, Jean Pietromonaco. Jean is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their partners: Mario, Lawrence, Jeanine, Francine, Robert, Sheri, Linda, Audrey, Mario, Michelle, Christopher, Scott, Carmelina, Stacey, Joseph, Gianna, Mario, Marcello, and Kinsleigh. Jean was born in the South Bronx. She and her husband Mario lived in Queens, Long Island, and Lake Katrine to raise and be near their family. After Mario passed, Jean dreamed of returning to Long Island for the rest of her life, which she did. Our mother lived life to the fullest, enjoying every minute. She loved traveling, holidays, festivities, working, shopping, and her friends, but nothing compared to the love she had for her family. We were her happiness and greatest joy, as she was ours. We will miss her every day of our lives. She was a presence in our life beyond compare. We love you mom! http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-frances-pietromonaco

Published in the Daily Freeman from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
