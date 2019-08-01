|
|
Jean L. (Fatum) Loudermilk CANTON, GA.- Jean L (Fatum) Loudermilk, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Canton, Ga., on March 29, 2019. Jean was born on March 21, 1931 in Kingston, N.Y. After graduating from Kingston High School, Jean joined the U.S. Air Force and honorably served during the Korean War. Jean was employed by Hercules in Kingston, prior to joining IBM, where she was transferred to Boca Raton Florida in 1970. She enjoyed a career lasting for 35 years with IBM. Jean resided in Boca Raton for 45 years before moving to Canton, Ga. She was an avid participant in the Silver Sneakers workout group in both Boca Raton and Canton. Jean was also a member of the Women in the Armed Forces Association. Jean loved arts and crafts and attended many shows around the Palm Beach area. Her hobbies included making ceramics, crocheting clothes for dolls and painting. She also took great pride in her gardening abilities, especially her African violets and orchids which she doted on lovingly. Nothing made Jean happier than being with her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and loyal friend (having many friends that lasted her whole life). To celebrate her life she leaves behind her son, Gerald Loudermilk; daughter, Donna Heim; grandchildren, Kurt Loudermilk, Kimberly Atkinson, and Kristen Keeton; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Damian, Arania, Aidan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins from coast to coast. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marian (Richter) Fatum; and sisters, Edith (Fatum) Christiana and Janet (Fatum) Chambers. A service will be held on Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rosendale Plains Cemetery, Tillson, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please send donations in memory of Jean to Amedisys Hospice, 4255 Wade Green Rd., NW Bldg. 300 Suite 320, Kennesaw, Ga., 30144, www.amedisys.com, The www.americancancerso ciety.com, or a .
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 2, 2019