Jean M. Graber SAUGERTIES- Jean M. Graber, 56, of Sawyerkill Terrace died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at The Eleanor Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park, N.Y. Jean was born in Manhasset, N.Y., on July 10, 1962 to Lorentz and Patricia Graber and was raised in Somers, N.Y. Jean did her undergraduate work at SUNY Geneseo, studying Communications and Theater. After working as a journalist, she continued her education at SUNY New Paltz, where she earned a Master’s degree in Education. Jean was extremely proud to be a reading intervention specialist in the Kingston City School District, where she taught and inspired countless students. Jean was a talented theater actress, an avid reader, and (most fundamentally) a loving mother. Jean is survived by her parents and three children: Timothy Poll of Manhattan; Erin Poll of Burlington, Vt.; and Daniel Poll of Saugerties. Jean’s brothers, Brian Graber of Somers; Ret. Lt. Col. Jeffrey Graber of Burke, Va.; her former husband, Edward Poll of Saugerties. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a brother, Lorentz “Chip” Graber, III. Friends and family will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Her Service of Remembrance will be held 10 a.m. Saturday. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jean’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Lewy Body Dementia Association or The Lewy Body Society.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 28, 2019