RED HOOK- Jean M. Zucco, 83, a longtime Red Hook resident, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her home. Born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Springfield, Mass.; she was the daughter of the late Walter and Adelaide (Alissi) Moles. Jean married Vincent S. Zucco on June 6, 1959 in Springfield, Mass., and he predeceased her on June 27, 2014. For over 30 years and until her retirement, Jean worked as a dental assistant with The Dental Office based in Lake Katrine, N.Y. Jean was a communicant of St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook, N.Y. She, along with her husband, were also active in the Red Hook Car Club and at the Red Hook VFW Post 7765. She is survived by her three sons, Michael V. Zucco of Daytona Beach, Fla., Paul A. (Deana Bartley-Zucco) Zucco of Rutherforton, N.C., and James W. Zucco of Red Hook, N.Y.; her sister, Loretta Feddericci of Springfield, Mass.; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with extended family, colleagues, and friends. Due to current restrictions, interment at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook will be private. Memorial arrangements, including a memorial Mass at St. Christopher’s Church in Red Hook will be announced, once restrictions are lifted. Memorial donations may be made in Jean’s memory to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Okla., 73123-1718, . Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-m-zucco
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 1, 2020