PHILMONT, N.Y.- Jean Marie Horkan passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019 at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Philmont, N.Y., with family by her side.Jean was born at home in Barrytown, N.Y., on Aug. 17, 1932 to Edward and Irene Lewis, one of eleven children.She attended Red Hook Schools where she met her future husband James J. Horkin, and was married in September of 1950. Together they raised six children.Jean operated a HRPC family care home with ten residents known as “The Ladies” for over 30 years.. Jean was awarded the 1988 certificate for outstanding dedicated service HRPC family care. A lover of animals she adopted many stray dogs and cats and on occasion welcomed a raccoon and opossum to eat cat food on her back porch.Besides her parents she is predeceased by four sisters, three brothers, her husband James Jr., and a son James III.She is survived by her son, Michael J. Horkan; daughters, Patricia (Svende) Beecher, Madeline Whittaker, Theresa Horkan, Jean Horkan; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Norma) Lewis; and sisters Joyce (Richard) Cole and Barbara Lewis.Family will receive friends on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home, Chatham. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saint James Church with interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Red Hook.For directions or to convey condolences visit frenchblasl.com. Memorials in Jean’s name may be made to the Columbia/Greene Humane Society. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-marie-horkan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 12, 2019