ONEONTA, N.Y.-Jean Schmidt, 84, of Oneonta, passed away Monday, June 14, 2020 at home with her daughters, Mary and Jeanine by her side. Jean was born Jean Marie Peacock to John Peacock and Rose (Byrne) Peacock on Oct. 21, 1935 in Woodstock, N.Y. Jean grew up in Woodstock and graduated from Saint Ursula’s academy in Kingston, N.Y. On Aug. 6, 1960 Jean married Walter H Schmidt. Upon Walt’s retirement they traveled throughout the U.S. until moving to Beverly Hills Fla. in 1994. They resided there until Walt’s passing in 2010, when Jean returned to N.Y. to be closer to her daughters. Jean is survived by her daughters Jeanine Rose Casal (Gregory Heck), Leeds, N.Y. and Mary Myers (Bill), Morris, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her daughter Diane Lynn Schmidt-Saban on Jan. 20, 2019 and Diane’s husband, Michael Saban on April 21, 2018. Jean also was also predeceased by her parents, her brother Jack, who was lost in action during World War II, and her sisters Doris Wilber and Muriel Parker. In addition to her daughters she is survived by several nieces and nephews including Brenda Giles of Lexington, Ky., Jack Wilber (Becky) of Gilbertsville, N.Y. and Danny Wilber (Joanie) of Woodstock, N.Y. Per Jean’s wishes there will be no visitation. Her care has been entrusted to the Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home in Morris. For Online condolences to her family please visit www.JohnstonFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jean-schmidt
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.