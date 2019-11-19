|
|
RHINEBECK- Jeanette Renn, 71, of Rhinebeck, formerly of Kingston, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Thompson House.Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Hofbauer and Precious Diana Hofbauer. Jeanette graduated from St. Peter’s School, Rosendale and then St. Ursula’s Academy, Class of 1966. In 1970 she graduated in the final class at the Kingston Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Kingston Hospital in the 1970’s. She then worked at Faye’s Drug Store and Eckerd Pharmacy in Kingston. Jeanette then was a merchandiser at Hallmark in Kingston, before retiring.In addition to her mother, Jeanette is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ernest C. Renn, Jr.; two sons, Ernest Renn, III, and Brian Renn; and 10 siblings, Joan Scism, John Hofbauer and his wife, Michelle, Jeff Hofbauer and his wife Rachel, Jane Whitaker and her husband Jack, Frederick Hofbauer, Jr., Diane Matthews, Mary Kelder and her husband Gilbert, Joseph Hofbauer and his wife, Donna, Linda Hastings and her husband, Carter, and Joyce Hanlon. Several nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral Service and Interment for Jeanette will be held privately.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family of Jeanette with the arrangements.The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12603.Online condolences may be left for the family of Jeanette by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanette-renn
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 20, 2019