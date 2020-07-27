1/1
Jeanine Marie Moraca
KERHONKSON- Jeanine Marie Moraca of Kerhonkson, age 63, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Jeanine had attended Kingston High School. She was the Community Bible Church Secretary for many years. She was involved in the Awana program, and was a substitute at Wawarsing Christian Academy often filling in as the lunch lady, librarian, and school secretary. She was very much involved in the school fundraisers and was adored by all of the children at the school and in the community. On Aug. 11, 1990 she married the love of her life, Anthony Moraca. Sadly, Tony had predeceased her in April 2017. She is survived by their children, Shawn and Christina, and grandson Ashton. She is also survived by her daughter, Heather; son, Louis and his wife Nicole; and step-son, Kevin. Grandchildren, Ryan, Joshua, Louie, Kole, and Collin; her brother, Gerald Smith; step-brother, Richard Beesmer and his wife Donna; step-brother, Donald Beesmer and his wife Sara; and her loving mother, Arlene Beesmer. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Beesmer, and her step-daughter, Ashley Simmons. Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Jeanine’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanine-marie-moraca

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
