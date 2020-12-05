STONE RIDGE- Jeanne Mary Osterhoudt Day was born Sept. 16, 1931 to John Osterhoudt and Almeda Lewis Osterhoudt of Rosendale, N.Y. She passed on Aug. 30, 2020 while residing in Western North Carolina, previously a resident in the Stone Ridge, N.Y. area from the early 1960’s to 2003. She was a mom to Dennis D. Day of Kingston, N.Y., and Doreen Day of Western North Carolina. Her early years she and her deceased husband, Dwitt Day, raised and handled Doberman Pinscher. Proud of her Dobie, Poppy, who one best in show at the Garden in the 1960’s, she was an advocate for the breed. Jeanne always loved dogs and adopted as years went on. She was an avid horsewoman. Raising primarily Arabian and Half-Arabian Horses, she participated in shows, raising, training, and trail riding. She was a member of the Empire Arabian Horse Association, Hudson Valley Arabian Horse Association and Hudson Valley Driving Association. Her life comprised of the love of all animals and nature. She considered her best times, living on their farm in Stone Ridge. Jeanne worked for decades as a tax preparer, employed with Tax Savers in Kingston, N.Y. Later volunteering her services to the Rutherford County, North Carolina community. Quick to smile, she is missed by her family and friends. Survived by her son and daughter, three grand-children, and three great-grandchildren. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-mary-osterhoudt-day