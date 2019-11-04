Home

KINGSTON - Jeanne Ruth Faggella, age 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 27, 2019.Originally from upstate New York, she was the daughter of the late Jane and Edward and sister to the late Eleanor. She graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in New York City and spent more than 50 years as a registered nurse—the career she set her heart upon at age five—eventually retiring from Benedictine Hospital. She married her best friend, Francis J. Faggella, DDS, who predeceased her, and she is survived by their children, Kate, Alicia, Gabrielle (Ron), and Chris. She is also survived by her beloved grandson, Casey, who filled her life with so much love and laughter.In keeping with her lifelong love of medicine and learning, she has donated her body to medical science and has requested no services.For those who wish to, she encouraged donations being made to a ; the family suggests Hospice of the Western Reserve who provided such full and compassionate care in her final days. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeanne-ruth-faggella
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 5, 2019
