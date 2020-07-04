KINGSTON-Jeannine M. Jackson, Sr., 91, passed away, Tuesday, June 30, 2020at HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston. She was born in Kingston, N.Y. to the late Alfred and Clara Brown Bassett. Prior to retirement, Jeannine was a nurse’s aide at the former Ulster County Infirmary. Jeannine is survived by her children, Jeannine Jackson, Jr., Karen McFadden, Lauren Watson and Timothy Jackson; sister, Arlene Brodhead; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur T. Jackson, Sr.; a son, Arthur T. Jackson, Jr.; brothers and sister, Alfred (Bobby) Bassett, Charles Bassett and Elmira Brodhead. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. Her funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. In interest of public safety, and in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, guests are asked to observe social distancing and face coverings are required at all times. Please visit www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com
if you wish to leave a message of condolence for Jeannine’s family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeannine-m-jackson-sr