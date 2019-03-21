|
|
Jeffrey A. Boardman KINGSTON- Jeffrey A. Boardman, 61, of Kingston died suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born Dec. 19, 1957 in Albany; he is the son of Douglas Boardman Sr. and the late Sandra (Somers) Boardman. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvlea hyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will begin a 5 p.m. Jeffrey is survived by his husband, Joseph Perry; siblings, Douglas Boardman Jr. and his wife Jacqui Gale, Pamela Burkhardt and her husband Willie, Randy Boardman and his wife Sharon, Stephanie Richardson and her husband Peter; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Lisa Perry, Mark Perry and Kim Caunitz. Nieces and nephews also survive. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to The ARC of Ulster/Green 471 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or the Brookside School OT and PT Departments, 11 Tanhouse Brook Road, Cottekill, N.Y., 12419.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 22, 2019