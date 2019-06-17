|
|
Jeffrey A. Smolen RHINEBECK- Jeffrey A. Smolen, of Rhinebeck, formerly of Kingston, died, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born in the Bronx, he was a son of the late Robert and Sally Finkelstein Smolen. Jeff worked for the Department of Transportation for over 30 years. He enjoyed computers, cars, dogs, and he liked to tinker. Jeff is survived by his cousin, Susan Forster of Kingston, and a niece, Cara Pregadio, of Florida.In addition to his parents, Jeff was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Smolen. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Beth Moses Cemetery, West Babylon, N.Y., at 1 p.m. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave. is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Jeff by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 18, 2019