Jeffrey E. Lane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES- Jeffrey E. Lane, Sr., 72, of Saugerties, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Jeffrey was born Nov. 20, 1947 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Leslie E. and Eileen M. (Bonesteel) Lane. Jeffrey is survived by his children, Jeffrey E. Lane, Jr., and his wife Kaitlin, of Olivebridge, N.Y., Paul E. Lane and his fiancé Stephanie of Lake Katrine, N.Y., Heath E. Lane and his wife Dolly of Nevada, and Thomas A. Sickler and his wife Corlista of Town of Ulster; two brothers, Jimmy and Peter Lane; and four grandchildren: Jeffrey E. Lane, III, Daryl R. Lane, Jacob D. Lane, Cody E. Richard Lane. A great-grandchild along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2020. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Lane family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-e-lane-sr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved