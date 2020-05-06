SAUGERTIES- Jeffrey E. Lane, Sr., 72, of Saugerties, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Jeffrey was born Nov. 20, 1947 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Leslie E. and Eileen M. (Bonesteel) Lane. Jeffrey is survived by his children, Jeffrey E. Lane, Jr., and his wife Kaitlin, of Olivebridge, N.Y., Paul E. Lane and his fiancé Stephanie of Lake Katrine, N.Y., Heath E. Lane and his wife Dolly of Nevada, and Thomas A. Sickler and his wife Corlista of Town of Ulster; two brothers, Jimmy and Peter Lane; and four grandchildren: Jeffrey E. Lane, III, Daryl R. Lane, Jacob D. Lane, Cody E. Richard Lane. A great-grandchild along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive. A private family visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2020. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Lane family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-e-lane-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 6 to May 7, 2020.