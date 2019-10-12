Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Ferraro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey G. Ferraro


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey G. Ferraro Obituary
GLASCO- Jeffrey G. Ferraro, 66, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Born July 5, 1953 in Floral Park, N.Y., the beloved son of Maureen McCabe Gallagher and the late Leonard Ferraro. An area resident for over 21 years, he previously resided in Hicksville, Long Island, where he was employed as a Project Manager for National Library Relocations.Jeff was an avid fan of the NY Giants, NY Islanders, and NY Mets and an even bigger fan of The Beatles.Survivors besides his mother, include his beloved wife, Judith; four children; Michael and Marla Ferraro, Elizabeth Tunison and Leslie Corona; a beloved sister, Lisa Ferraro; six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Raymond Ferraro. A Service of Remembrance will be held 8p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received prior to the service Saturday from 7 to 8p.m.Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jeff's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-g-ferraro
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now