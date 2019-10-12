|
|
GLASCO- Jeffrey G. Ferraro, 66, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Born July 5, 1953 in Floral Park, N.Y., the beloved son of Maureen McCabe Gallagher and the late Leonard Ferraro. An area resident for over 21 years, he previously resided in Hicksville, Long Island, where he was employed as a Project Manager for National Library Relocations.Jeff was an avid fan of the NY Giants, NY Islanders, and NY Mets and an even bigger fan of The Beatles.Survivors besides his mother, include his beloved wife, Judith; four children; Michael and Marla Ferraro, Elizabeth Tunison and Leslie Corona; a beloved sister, Lisa Ferraro; six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.Jeff was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Raymond Ferraro. A Service of Remembrance will be held 8p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received prior to the service Saturday from 7 to 8p.m.Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Jeff's Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-g-ferraro
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 13, 2019