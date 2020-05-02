Jeffrey L. Stokes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Jeffrey L. Stokes, 60, of Kingston passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Jeffrey was born April 20,1960 in Kingston; the son of Betty Every Stokes of Stone Ridge and the late Lester “Buster” Stokes. Jeff was an avid fisherman, he loved spending time at his property on Lake Ontario, and fishing locally at the Ashokan Reservoir. He also was a master carpenter and Sole Proprietor of JS Construction for 30 years. Jeff was often employed by the Bruderhof utilizing his excellence in carpentry making many area homes more handicapped accessible. He will be especially missed by the Bruderhof and by all that knew him. In addition to his mother Betty Stokes of Stone Ridge and daughter Stephanie Stokes of Lake Katrine, he is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Jaeger of Kingston, her children Brittany Richards-Procak, Caitlin Ithier (Skinner) Charlie (Chuck) Skinner, and right hand man Zachary Richards; and his siblings, Larry Stokes of Cottekill, Kathy Lott and Eugene of Florida, Susan Tillson of Stone Ridge, and Ricky Stokes of Stone Ridge. Also survived be nieces and nephews, Shannon Stokes and Steven of Delaware, Krista and Patrick Sheehan of Kerhonkson, David and Heather Stokes of Accord, Shaun and Tanya Stokes of Accord, Tonya Stokes of Kerhonkson, Larry Stokes, Jr., and Jessica of Accord, Michael Lott of Maryland, Chris Decker and Theresa of Accord, Lisa Larkin of Arizona, and Brandon Pra of Accord. Two sisters-in-law, Lori Sterritt and husband Jay of Massachusettes, Mary Jo Jaeger and husband Scott of Athens, and brother-in-law, Mark Jaeger and wife Sandy also of Athens. He was predeceased by brother, Donald Stokes ( March 24, 2002 ), and sister, Cynthia Stokes (Feb. 19, 2015). In the interest of public safety during the current pandemic a service to celebrate his life will take place at a future date. Cremation will be held privately. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-l-stokes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
George J. Moylan Funeral Home - Rosendale
2053 Rte 32
Rosendale, NY 12472
(845) 658-3139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved