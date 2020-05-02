KINGSTON- Jeffrey L. Stokes, 60, of Kingston passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Jeffrey was born April 20,1960 in Kingston; the son of Betty Every Stokes of Stone Ridge and the late Lester “Buster” Stokes. Jeff was an avid fisherman, he loved spending time at his property on Lake Ontario, and fishing locally at the Ashokan Reservoir. He also was a master carpenter and Sole Proprietor of JS Construction for 30 years. Jeff was often employed by the Bruderhof utilizing his excellence in carpentry making many area homes more handicapped accessible. He will be especially missed by the Bruderhof and by all that knew him. In addition to his mother Betty Stokes of Stone Ridge and daughter Stephanie Stokes of Lake Katrine, he is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Jaeger of Kingston, her children Brittany Richards-Procak, Caitlin Ithier (Skinner) Charlie (Chuck) Skinner, and right hand man Zachary Richards; and his siblings, Larry Stokes of Cottekill, Kathy Lott and Eugene of Florida, Susan Tillson of Stone Ridge, and Ricky Stokes of Stone Ridge. Also survived be nieces and nephews, Shannon Stokes and Steven of Delaware, Krista and Patrick Sheehan of Kerhonkson, David and Heather Stokes of Accord, Shaun and Tanya Stokes of Accord, Tonya Stokes of Kerhonkson, Larry Stokes, Jr., and Jessica of Accord, Michael Lott of Maryland, Chris Decker and Theresa of Accord, Lisa Larkin of Arizona, and Brandon Pra of Accord. Two sisters-in-law, Lori Sterritt and husband Jay of Massachusettes, Mary Jo Jaeger and husband Scott of Athens, and brother-in-law, Mark Jaeger and wife Sandy also of Athens. He was predeceased by brother, Donald Stokes ( March 24, 2002 ), and sister, Cynthia Stokes (Feb. 19, 2015). In the interest of public safety during the current pandemic a service to celebrate his life will take place at a future date. Cremation will be held privately. George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-l-stokes
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.