Jeffrey M. Gutridge

Jeffrey M. Gutridge Obituary
KINGSTON- Jeffrey M. Gutridge, 55, of Madison Avenue, Kingston, died at his home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.Born Nov. 22, 1963 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Meryl and Margaret Ann (Loughran) Gutridge. Jeffrey was a graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1981. He received a bachelor's degree in computer science from SUNY Potsdam and his master degree in journalism from Boston University. He was employed as the editor of the Stoneham Independent, newspaper in Stoneham Massachusetts. He was previously employed by NESN with the Boston Red Sox's as the website manager and the marketing division of Soft Artisians. He was fan of the New York Mets and a avid fan of the Kansas Jayhawks. Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Todd Gutridge of Brooklyn, and aunts and uncles, Michael and Pat Loughran, Carl and Ginny Gutridge, and Marilyn Gutridge. Many cousins also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. Memorial visitation will take place on Saturday from 1 to 2 P.M. at the funeral home. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Saint Peter's Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeffrey-m-gutridge
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 24, 2019
