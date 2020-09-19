SAUGERTIES- Jeffrey R. Young died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley, Broadway Campus in Kingston. He was 72year old. Born Oct. 10, 1947 in Yonkers; he was the son of the late Margaret Collyer Young and the late Warren Young. Formerly employed at Saugerties Lumber Yard, he retired as a truck driver from KTB. He was a 1966 graduate of Saugerties High School and active in several local Drum Corps including Capital Brass. Twice a Past Grand Master of the William H. Raymond Lodge #59 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, he was a member of the Queen Ulster Rebekah Lodge #34 in Saugerties. Survivors include his daughter, Brittany Hildreth and her husband John of Valatie, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Emma, Madisyn, Paige, John Jr., and Hailee; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Young; his nieces and nephews, Mary Brennan, Sheri Rossler, Sondra Young, and Todd Young; his grandnieces and grandnephews, Iain, Erin, Michael, Rebecca, Remington, Dakota, Mackenzie, Madison, Andrew, and Cheyenne; and by several great-grandnieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Diane Brennan, Arthur Young, Warren Young, Jr., and Joyce Ryan, and his niece, Barbara Eileen Brennan. Cremation and funeral services are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties. Interment will be held 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020 in Blue Mountain Cemetery. Please offer your condolences for Jeff and his family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com
