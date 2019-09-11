|
|
RUBY- Jennie Marie Gaines, 33, of Main St., died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her residence.She was born on July 24, 1986 in Ft. Stockton, Texas, to Frederick and Edith Ann Tilton Gaines. She graduated Saugerties High School with the class of 2005. Growing up she enjoyed playing sports both softball with the Girls Sr. League and soccer with AYSO. Jennie was a well respected member of youth in recovery. She was always willing to put her hand out to help others in any way she could. While her time with us was short-lived, her laughter, generosity, love, and beautiful smile will never be forgotten. Her intense personality was truly one of a kind. Jennie always worked her hardest at whatever she set her mind too. Her greatest accomplishment and opportunity she treasured the most was being a mother to her son.Besides her parents, survivors include her son, Frederick Iannace.Her Visitation will be held Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Her Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family on her Memorial Page at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jennie-marie-gaines
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 12, 2019