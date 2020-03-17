|
|
LAKE KATRINE- Coxy Mellin Passed away on March 15, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long battle with esophageal cancer. Coxy was born in Tuddlum, N.Y. He graduated Onteora Central School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Coxy loved the outdoors and worked for the Ulster County Highway Department for 35 years. After his retirement he went to work for the Woodstock Cemetery up until the time of his illness. He is survived by his wife, Janet Mellin, of Lake Katrine, and his eight children: Amy Rose (David), Paul Mellin, Eric Mellin (Kelly), Jean Liebertz (Bill), Robert Barbanti (Cindy), Richard Barbanti, Paul Barbanti (Kathy) and John Barbanti (Debbie). He is also survived by his siblings, William Mellin and Doris DeWitt, as well as 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Eunice Mellin; his first wife, Virginia; brothers, James and Carl Mellin; and grandson, Sam Madero. Coxy’s home and heart was in Woodstock in which he resided for most of his life. He spent his later years in Lake Katrine. He was especially grateful for his friends and he considered them as family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeraul-wilcox-mellin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 18, 2020