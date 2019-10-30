|
KINGSTON- Jeremiah W. Benjamin, 33, passed away suddenly on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at home. He was born in Kingston on June 6, 1986 to Terri Dyer Benjamin and the late Bruce W. Benjamin.Semper Fi translates to always faithful. These are the words Jeremiah chose to live by. He was personified by his loyalty to those he loved. His family, friends, his platoon and his coworkers. He knew the meaning and value of teamwork and it showed everyday. His time in the U.S. Marine Corp. prepared him for and contributed to his excellence as a chef and his keen ability to anticipate the needs of those he worked beside was unmatched and never went unnoticed and unappreciated.He was quiet when he was focused but had the hilarious timing of a stand up comic with his off the cuff jokes that would surprise you. That was his favorite way to make people laugh. He loved a prank and never missed an opportunity to pull one but his intelligence and wit kept everyone laughing. He was especially proud of a good pun.He would also want to mention that he loved the Boston Red Sox and hated the Yankees.In addition to his mother he lovingly leaves behind his sisters, Nicole at home, and Debbie Tironi of Pond Eddy, N.Y.; his brothers, Thomas Dyer - Ingwersen of Berlin, Germany, and Peter Benjamin of Knox, N.Y. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.Jeremiah graduated Kingston High School in 2004. Attended Dominican College and served as a U.S. Marine deployed in Afghanistan.His funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route32, Rosendale. Rev. Linda Miles will officiate.Visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1386 will conduct a veterans ritual and flag folding ceremony 7:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place privately.Memorial donations are requested to R.Y.A.N. (Raising Your Awareness about Narcotics), 1568 State Route 32, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477.(www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/jeremiah-w-benjamin
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 31, 2019