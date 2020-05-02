Jerry Rouse
KINGSTON- Jerry Rouse, 70, of Kingston died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Born Nov. 11, 1949 in Poughkeepsie; he is the son of late Donald Rouse and Jessica (Robarge) Salvatore. Jerry served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked for many years in the environmental services department at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck. An artist and painter, he also enjoyed nature and taking photographs, Jerry will be remembered as a private and quiet man. A connoisseur of cannabis, he would often talk about his trip to Amsterdam. Surviving is his brother, James Rouse and his wife Maryann of Napanoch; two step brothers, Joseph Rifenburgh and Donald Robarge; two nieces Traci Vinson and her husband Kevan and Shari Rouse (Jerome Christian); great nieces, Megan Meade, Sadie Christian, Kaydence Christian; great-great-niece and nephew, Hazel and Kolton Meade; and a former sister-in-law, Sandra Leavy. Former companion, Dorothy Smith, and her children, Tammy Smith Jones and Kenny Smith, as well as cousins also survive. A brother, Robert Rouse, died previously. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. At Jerry's request, there will be no services. Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jerry-rouse

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
