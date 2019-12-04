|
KERHONKSON- Jerry S. Quick, Jr., 71, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2019.He was born on Oct. 1, 1948 in Ellenville, N.Y., the son of Jerry S. and Augusta (Simpson) Quick.Jerry was the most loving, caring, biggest hearted, would talk to anyone and help anyone kind of guy. He was a lifelong resident of Kerhonkson, and a friend to many. Jerry worked for VAW in Ellenville and retired when it closed. He had many disabilities that never stopped him. No matter how he felt he would say ‘I’m good’ even if he wasn’t. He loved his trucks. His truck was always spotless inside and out he would spend hours cleaning it on weekends and every morning before his errands. Jerry could always be found visited with people at Stewart’s and would go to McDonald’s at night. He loved racing. He was a staple at the Accord Speedway and new tons of drivers. He was known as a driver that would put the car anywhere there was a hole even if it wouldn’t fit. He loved watching his nephew Jeremy race and supported him through the good and bad. He will be missed by all who knew him.Jerry is survived by his mother, Augusta, and also surviving is his brother, Gary Quick; his sister-in-law, Dolores Marie Coddington; his nieces and nephews: Jeremy (Connie) Quick, Garrett Quick, and Monica Gambino; his great-nieces and nephews, Makalah, Isabella, Gage, Johnny, and Alivia; many cousins; and his lifelong friend, John Lyons.Besides his father, Jerry was predeceased by his brother, Herman.Family and friends will honor and celebrate Jerry’s life at the H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m.To send a personal condolence to Jerry’s family, please visit humistonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jerry-s-quick-jr
