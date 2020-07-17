MADISONVILLE, TENN.- Jesse B. Decker, Jr., 82, of Madisonville, Tenn., passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Warwick, N.Y.;he was a son of the late Jesse and Viola Decker. Jesse was an avid sportsman and a renowned Custom Upholster for Autos and Boats for over 50 years. He relocated to Madisonville, Tenn., 25 years ago and ultimately retired to travel the Country. Passionate for many things, he loved history, country music, and was a major Civil War Enthusiast. Jesse was an devoted animal lover, rescuing numerous dogs that became an integral part of his life. Jesse is survived by his loving wife, Patricia "Patty" of Madisonville; sons, Jesse III and his wife Susan of Glasco, Kenneth of Kingston, Jon and his wife Roseann of Saugerties; daughters, Linda Sloane and her husband Chris of S. Cairo, N.Y., Barbara Jean Decker of Kingston, Donna Vitek and Patty Decker of Lake Katrine, and Dianne Decker of Saugerties and 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Horvers of Kingston and Viola Shirk of Madisonville, Tenn. He is predeceased by his brother, Ralph, and sister, Jean Weaver. At Jesse's request, service and cremation was private. Due to the ongoing issues with COVID 19, A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jesse-b-decker-jr