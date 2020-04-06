Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse W. Peters


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse W. Peters Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Jesse W. Peters, 57, of Mt. Airy Rd. died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 7, 1963 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John and Jessica Peters. A lifetime area resident he was employed for many years at Morgan Linen. Jesse enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Peters and his wife Toni; a sister, Melissa Bell; his aunt, Mildred Beare; and several nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and mandates by the State of New York his services will be held privately. Interment will be in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Jesse’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jesse-w-peters
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -