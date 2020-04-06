|
|
SAUGERTIES- Jesse W. Peters, 57, of Mt. Airy Rd. died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 7, 1963 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John and Jessica Peters. A lifetime area resident he was employed for many years at Morgan Linen. Jesse enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Peters and his wife Toni; a sister, Melissa Bell; his aunt, Mildred Beare; and several nieces and nephews. In the interest of public safety and mandates by the State of New York his services will be held privately. Interment will be in the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolences may be shared with the family on Jesse’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jesse-w-peters
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 7, 2020