SAUGERTIES- Jessica Banks Velez of Saugerties passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Jessica grew up in Margaretville and attended Margaretville Central School. As an adult Jessica was a caregiver. Throughout her career she worked as a CNA at the Head Trauma Center, and Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Home Health Care. Jessica was best known for her caring personality, her sassy attitude, and her strength to handle any situation thrown at her. She never lacked for a quick comeback. She is survived by her partner in life, Justin Rice of Saugerties; her daughter, Ashley Banks of Saugerties; her son, Isaac Rice of Saugerties; her mother, Linda Knapp of Kingston; her father, Edward Banks, Jr., of Arkville; and her sisters, Jennifer Buckley of Walton, Laura Cooper of Kingston, and Marissa Montanez of Accord. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her three beloved fur babies. She was predeceased by her grandmother and friend Shirley Pereira. Following the service family and friends are invited to attend a gathering at the American Legion Hall in Margaretville, N.Y. Calling hours will be held at the Hynes Funeral Home, Margaretville, N.Y., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hynes Funeral Home, Margaretville, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jessica-banks-velez
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 28, 2020