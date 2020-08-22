WEBSTER, N.Y.- Jill died peacefully Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, 2020, at age 56, after a life-long battle with cancer. Jill was an inspiration to all who knew her. Jill’s smile, kindness, and her loving nature are what everyone remembers most about her. Jill was born on Staten Island, N.Y., grew-up in Kingston, N.Y., and lived in Webster for 22-years with her husband of 34 years Ken, and children Arielle and Matthew. Jill was an amazing person who put others before self, she loved her ‘puppies’, birding, knitting, gardening and just spending time with her entire family, friends, and many coworkers. Jill was an avid NY Mets fan, and traveled yearly to various ballparks to see her Mets play. Jill was also visited Maine annually, and absolutely loved Acadia/Mount Desert Island – which she called her ‘Heart’. Jill will be missed by her husband, Ken; children, Arielle and Matthew; her mother-in-law, Marie; sisters (in-law), Deborah and Tina; brother (in-law), Robert; beloved Gigi to Eliza and Ezekiel Guillen; and many nieces, and nephews – all of whom loved her very much. Jill is also survived by her Mother (June Wessman), and brother (Jimmy Wessman). Thank you to the wonderful, loving staff at Highland Hospital East 5 for their compassionate care, and assistance helping Jill find her way home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jill-a-gillman