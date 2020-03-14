|
|
TOWN OF ESOPUS- Jo Anne E. "Josie" Turck, 76, of Esopus died Friday, March 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and dear friends. Born June 15, 1943 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the late Joseph B. "Ben" and Adeline M. (Otto) Henry. Josie graduated from New Paltz Teachers College. A teaching career that lasted 50 years, Josie taught first, third and fourth grade at Chambers Elementary School for 37 years and then substituted throughout the school district for another 13 years. She was a member of the Kingston Teachers Federation, the New York State Retired Teachers Association, the teachers breakfast club, and the neighborhood walkers club. She was a parishioner at Saint Mary's Church and taught in CCD program. Surviving are her daughters, Lisa Turck of Marietta, Ga., Kristen Devine and her husband Thomas of Rifton; her brothers, Tom Henry and his wife Lucy, William Henry (Evelyne White), James J. Henry and his wife Linda; and her in-laws, Frank Turck, Laura Tegart, Daniel Turck, Barbara Turck, and Eleanor Turck. Several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews also survive. Her husband Anthony Turck died Oct. 4, 2019. Her brother, Richard Henry; brothers-in-law, John and Joe Turck; and sisters-in-law, Marylou Turck and Beatrice Turck, also died previously. Josie's family would like to express their special thanks to her neighbors, friends and family, Dr. Andrade and his staff and the staff of the Infusion Center for their kindness, compassion and support of their mother. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7p.m. The mass schedule will be announced on Tuesday. Burial Wednesday in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Rosemary D. Gruner Memorial Cancer Fund, C/O the Benedictine Health Foundation, 144 Pine Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or to People's Place, 17 St. James Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jo-anne-e-turck
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020