Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Catherine Laboure Church
Tuytenbridge Road
Lake Katrine, NY
View Map
Joan A. Bechtold


1943 - 2019
Joan A. Bechtold Obituary
Joan A. Bechtold TOWN OF ULSTER- Joan A. Bechtold of Lawrenceville Street passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Kingston on May 3, 1943; daughter of the late Raymond Smith and Mildred (Ennist) Bruce. She was 76. She was the co-owner of Pride Cleaners. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren playing games and attending their special events and sports activities. She also enjoyed traveling with her daughters and granddaughters. Surviving are her three daughters, Teri Van Buren and her husband Ray, Lisa Ross and her husband Steve, and Lori Puetx and her husband Maurice, grandchildren, Jessica and Raymond Van Buren, Ciara Puetx, Cody Ross, and Donny Roberts, who was her devoted care giver. Also surviving is her nephew, Brian Bonesteel. Her sister Ann Bonesteel predeceased her. The family would like to also thank Diane and Johanna from Unlimited Care for their love, care, and support they provided to Joan as well as her dear friend Miriam. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com The family will receive family and friends at a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Catherine Laboure Church, Tuytenbridge Road, Lake Katrine on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to The Benedictine Health Foundation, Rosemary Gruner Memorial Cancer Fund, “Team SheNANigans” 144 Pine Street, Suite 220, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 Or CAPS FUND, Inc., 30 Grand Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 3, 2019
