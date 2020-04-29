|
|
ROSENDALE- In the end, we all become stories. Here is Joan’s…Joan A. Every, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, known for her quick smile, sense of humor, passion for politics and vibrant red hair— passed away April 22, 2020 in Rhode Island where she has been residing the past five years. She was 80. Joan was born, raised, and lived her first 75 years in her beloved Ulster County, leaving the beautiful foothills of the Catskills for Rhode Island in 2015 to be near her loving and devoted family. Daughter of the late Edison J. Ferguson and Mae A. Stanley; she graduated from Kingston High School, and upon graduation, worked at the Welfare Department. In 1962 she married James C. Every and they moved to Mountain View Avenue in Rosendale where they started a family and where she remained for over 50 years. As well as serving as tax-collector for the Town of Rosendale during the late 1960’s and 1970’s, she served as school tax-collector for Rondout Valley School System during the 70’s and early 80’s. During the 1990’s, she held positions at various companies: AJ and LJ Accounting Enterprises, New Paltz Precision Parts, Hudson Valley Ambulance, and the endoscopy unit of the Benedictine Hospital. In 1985 she received her Associates Degree in Computer Science from Ulster County Community College. Upon graduation, she worked for IBM and later at Senator Charles D. Cook’s office in Albany. But she was most dedicated to and most proud of the work she performed during her 20 plus years as an Ulster County Legislator from 1987 to 2007. Her service to the community was part of who she was. A sincere woman, she was an independent thinker, totally dedicated to her constituents and worked tirelessly pouring over thick documents at night and reached out to community members and experts to research matters that needed a vote. She used her years of experience and business acumen to do what she truly believed was in the very best interest of “the people” of Ulster County. Joan served as Chairperson of the Health Service Committee when that department received a national Award for establishing services providing alternative nursing home care to county residences. She was a past member of the Infirmary, Economic Development, Insurance, Public Safety, Education for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Environmental and Intergovernmental Relations Committees, and served as Deputy Chair of the Personnel Committee and Chairperson of the Human Services Committee. In addition, she sat on the six-county regional Sludge Committee. Joan’s community involvement included service as 4-H Teen Ambassador Club, Editor for the Klyne Esopus Lighthouse Newsletter for several years as well as past Treasurer for both the election committee and Republican Club. Her focus was always unselfishly on those she encountered. When she died at the age of 80, Joan was in the latter stages of Parkinson’s disease. Yet her spark of intelligence and sense-of-humor always glimmered through. She never once complained of what she endured and displayed true grit to the very end. A vibrant woman, she loved to read, watch ballet, attend theatrical plays, and remained keenly abreast of the political world. When her body eventually slowed down, she enjoyed watching Netflix and was adept at navigating her, "smart TV." Perhaps most recognizable by her strikingly red hair, she was often asked by strangers, “Who color’s your hair?” “God!” she would answer. She never once dyed it. She took great pleasure and joy in her grandchildren, relished her role as Grandma to Hugh and Peter and was a devoted mother to her daughter Theresa. Her first priority was always her family, and she was a constant source of wisdom and advice. She has been described by friends and family to be honest, caring and with a sharp and perceptive mind. She spread positivity, humor, and wittiness, and charmed virtually all those whom she encountered. She was especially adored by the residents and caregivers of her assisted living facility at The Village at Waterman Lake in Greenville, R.I., where she resided until shortly before her death. Because of her wide experience, she could discuss any topic with a great level of passion and intelligence because she took an interest in everything around her. She is survived by her daughter Theresa; son-in-law, Derick; two grandsons, Samuel “Hugh” and Peter Finch all of Harrisville, R.I.; and her former husband, James C. Every of Saugerties, N.Y. Internment is planned for St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kingston, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Pascoag, R.I. Her funeral services were handled by Boucher Funeral Home, Rhode Island. In the end, we all become stories. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joan-a-every
Published in Daily Freeman on May 1, 2020