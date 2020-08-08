LAKE KATRINE- Joan A. Langton, 89, of Lake Katrine, NY, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at home. She was born Dec. 18, 1930 in Neversink, N.Y.; daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Freer) Raffa. Joan was a graduate of Liberty High School. She later received her Teaching Degree from Oneonta Teachers College where she met and married her husband of 61 years, the late Edward W. Langton. Edward passed away on Oct. 23, 2012. She was formerly active in the Town of Ulster Library, various PTAs, 4H, Ruby Fire House Ladies Auxiliary, and the Clinton Avenue United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. Joan enjoyed reading and quilting. She hosted a quilting group at her home every Wednesday for many years. Joan is survived by her sons, Scott Langton of Santa Clara, Calif., Harry Langton and his wife Mary of Saugerties, Mark Langton of Ulster Park, and J. Langton of San Jose, Calif.; her grandchildren, Ashley, Sean, Emily, and Victoria Langton; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her son, Stephen Langton, and her brother, Harry Raffa. The family would like to thank Joan's many caregivers, especially Kathy and Melissa. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date. A tribute for Joan can be found at www.CarrFH.com
