|
|
Joan Alice Armour NORTH POTOMAC, Md. -Joan Alice Armour passed away in her home on June 7, 2019 while in the arms of her loving husband on their 63rd wedding anniversary. Joan was born on Nov. 7, 1935 in Haverstraw, N.Y. to James J. Galligan and Eleanor (Reardon) Galligan. She attended St. Peter’s Elementary School and Haverstraw High School before beginning her college studies at Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, N.Y., where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in English. While attending Ladycliff, she met the love of her life, Francis Eugene Armour, a West Point Cadet. On June 7, 1956 they married in St. Peter’s Church in Haverstraw, N.Y. And began their legacy of lifelong love and devotion. Joan was the loving mother of Frank J. Armour, his wife, Rose and their family, Sandra J. Perrotta, her husband, Ron and their family, Maryellen Armour, and Sarah A. Armour. She was the loving and devoted grandmother to Stephen C. Perrotta and Jayden F. Armour, several step- grandchildren and great- grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and her warm-hearted caregiver, Guillaine Djofang. Joan was a previous resident of Red Hook, N.Y. in the Hudson Valley where she volunteered as an activist against Nuclear Power and worked as a Nursery School Teacher. Later in her life, she resided in North Potomac, Md. where she took great pride in working as an office manager at Franklin Montessori School. Joan’s greatest love and passion was her family. She especially enjoyed baking, cooking and decorating. Joan often reminisced about her travels around the world with her husband and the joy it brought her to absorb the various cultures. Joan was a warm woman with a loving heart that will truly be missed by all those who were blessed to know her. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Stoke .
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 11, 2019